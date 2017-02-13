Fort Dodge Man Sentenced After Violating Sex Offender Registry Requirements
The Webster County Attorney's Office says 59-year-old Michael Patton was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for failing to provide accurate information regarding the location of his residence. Patton was required to provide the Webster County Sheriff with the address of his current residence and had five days to update that information following any change.
