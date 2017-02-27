Fort Dodge Council may attempt to ove...

Fort Dodge Council may attempt to override salary veto

The Fort Dodge City Council may try to override a recent veto by Mayor Matt Bemrich when it meets on Monday. The council voted on Feb. 13 to raise the salary of the mayor from $15,000 to $17,000, effective in 2018.

