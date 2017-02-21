Flaming Taurus
Fort Dodge firefighter Zack Rickman sprays water on a burning car Wednesday afternoon at 426 S. Eight St. Capt. Steve Hergenreter said the fire started in the engine compartment then spread into the passenger compartment when the windshield broke out.
