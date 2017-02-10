Financial Peace University to be held at Prairie Lakes Church
Two series of Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University Class will be held in Fort Dodge. The first series is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Sundays beginning Feb. 12 and running through April 9. The second series begins March 7 and runs through May 2. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1436 N. 32nd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
|Rights (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|LOUISE
|1
|Evangelical Leader Jerry Falwell, Jr. Endorses ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Clifford Spencer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC