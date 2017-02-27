FD council fails to override mayoral ...

FD council fails to override mayoral veto on salary

A bid to override a mayoral veto and thus raise the salary of the Fort Dodge mayor fizzled out with little discussion during Monday's City Council meeting. The effort to override Mayor Matt Bemrich's veto of the pay raise failed, with three council members voting yes and four voting no.

