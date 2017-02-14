Downtown vista
It was dedicated during Monday's council meeting. Messenger photo by Bill Shea The clock tower of the Webster County Courthouse looms over surrounding buildings in this photographic mural of downtown Fort Dodge that now covers part of a wall in the City Council meeting room of the Municipal Building, 819 First Ave. S. Messenger photo by Bill Shea A photographic mural of downtown Fort Dodge now covers part of a wall in the City Council meeting room in the Municipal Building, 819 First Ave. S. It was dedicated during Monday's council meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
|Rights (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|LOUISE
|1
|Evangelical Leader Jerry Falwell, Jr. Endorses ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Clifford Spencer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC