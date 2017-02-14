Downtown vista

It was dedicated during Monday's council meeting. Messenger photo by Bill Shea The clock tower of the Webster County Courthouse looms over surrounding buildings in this photographic mural of downtown Fort Dodge that now covers part of a wall in the City Council meeting room of the Municipal Building, 819 First Ave. S. Messenger photo by Bill Shea A photographic mural of downtown Fort Dodge now covers part of a wall in the City Council meeting room in the Municipal Building, 819 First Ave. S. It was dedicated during Monday's council meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.