Dayton and the area is on display at Expo
For visitors attending the 24th annual Dayton Expo at the Dayton Community Center, the event Saturday offered something of interest to almost everyone among the Dayton and area businesses at the show. Judy Eslick, of Dayton, found herself comfortably seated in a chair getting a Younique makeup demonstration from Jane Klingson, owner of Jane's Hair Flair in Harcourt.
