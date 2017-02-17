Citizens Academy gearing up
Those interested in learning about local law enforcement and public safety agencies will have the opportunity to do so when the next Fort Dodge/Webster County Citizens Academy begins. Assistant Fort Dodge Police Chief Roger Porter said much of the class will remain the same as previous sessions, providing an in-depth look at various local public safety agencies, including the Fort Dodge Police Department, Webster County Sheriff's Department, Iowa State Patrol, Webster County attorney's office and Fort Dodge Fire Department.
