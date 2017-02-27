Burned food leads to fire call
Fort Dodge Firefighters Devon Schuster, left, and Randy Schilling prepare to enter the Heartland Senior Living apartments, 610 Central Ave., following a report of smoke Monday morning. Lenny Sanders, assistant Fort Dodge fire chief, said someone had burned food while cooking, causing smoke in the apartment.
