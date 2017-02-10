Bodady faces new charges

A man being held in the Webster County Jail on a kidnapping charge is accused of assaulting another inmate, knocking him unconscious. Reino Bodady, 33, of 1633 Eighth Ave. N., has been charged with willful injury causing bodily injury for an incident that happened on Jan. 28. While being held in the Webster County Jail, 702 First Ave. S., Bodady allegedly punched another inmate in the side of his head, knocking him to the ground, according to the complaint.

