Beta Sigma Phi Valentines party is Monday

The Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Beta Beta Master Chapter, will meet for its Valentines Party at 6 p.m. Monday at Buford's, 1518 Third Ave. N.W. The Secret Sisters will be revealed. The Fort Dodge Senior High Music Department will present "FDSH Pop's Concert" at 7 p.m., Thursday, in the ... The Moose Lodge will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 26 at the lodge, 424 First ... EMMETSBURG - The V.F.W. Ladies Auiliary will be serving the V.F.W. Lenten Fish Fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the ... The Fort Dodge Federated Garden club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Lion's Den, 731 Exposition Drive.
