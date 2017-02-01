Argenta to buy Scottish plant from Elanco
The two international animal pharmaceutical companies with a presence in Fort Dodge have entered an agreement for the purchase of a facility in Scotland. Argenta, the parent company of AML Riverside LLC in Fort Dodge, is buying the plant from Elanco Animal Health, which recently took over the former Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica Inc. site in Fort Dodge.
