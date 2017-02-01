ARGENTA TO ACQUIRE ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH'S SCOTLAND-BASED MANUFACTURING OPS Feb. 3, 2017 Source: Argenta news release Argenta, a New Zealand-owned company dedicated to the provision of services to create, develop and manufacture products for the global animal health industry, has entered an agreement to acquire the manufacturing facility and operations of Elanco Animal Health in Dundee, Scotland. The acquisition is an important step in Argenta's EU growth strategy and follows the company's successful expansion into the United States in 2016, with the purchase of a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.