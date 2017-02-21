Ames Police Release Names of Men Who ...

Ames Police Release Names of Men Who Were Shot Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

The Ames Police Department has also released the names of two officers who fired at suspects involved in the shooting. The shooting happened after police were called to break up a fight around 1:30 Sunday morning in the area of Chamberlain and Stanton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Dodge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SickandTired 1
News Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16) Jun '16 What 3
News Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16) May '16 SickandTired 1
News Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15) Feb '16 Golf Foxtrot Yankee 37
News Rights (Feb '16) Feb '16 LOUISE 1
News Evangelical Leader Jerry Falwell, Jr. Endorses ... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Clifford Spencer 1
See all Fort Dodge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Dodge Forum Now

Fort Dodge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Dodge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Fort Dodge, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,491 • Total comments across all topics: 279,054,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC