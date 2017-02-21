Additional charges filed against suspects in Ames Campustown shooting
Additional charges have been filed against four suspects in a weekend shooting in the Campustown area of Ames early Sunday morning. Ames police said Terrion Maxfield, 20, Desmon Siner, 19, Charles Smith, 20, and Traveion D. Henry, 21, all of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, were originally charged with attempted murder.
