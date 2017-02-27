A day of Black History

Sherry Washington will be hosting the Pleasant Valley yesterday and today program at 11 a.m. at the Fort Dodge Public Library, while Charles Clayton, executive director of Athletics for Education and Success, will host the Black History Expo from from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Athletics for Education and Success, 712 Third St. N.W. The Pleasant Valley yesterday and today program will offer attendees a glimpse into the past of what an area known as the flats were like in Fort Dodge. The Black History Expo will feature a number of presentations and speakers, including The Rev.

