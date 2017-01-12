Woman ejected from SUV in crash
A woman who was a passenger in a sport utility vehicle Friday morning was ejected after the vehicle rolled over on the east side of Fort Dodge. The driver of that vehicle, Nolan Randall, 20, of Livermore, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, according to the Fort Dodge Police Department.
