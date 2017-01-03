Save Now, Save Later winners named
Parents across the state of Iowa are getting a $1,500 boost to their student's College Savings Iowa account this winter, thanks to Iowa Student Loan's Save Now, Save Later: College Savings Plan Parent Giveaway. Thirty parents have been chosen as winners in the program's third year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
|Rights (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|LOUISE
|1
|Evangelical Leader Jerry Falwell, Jr. Endorses ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Clifford Spencer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC