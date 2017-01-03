Regional waste agency hires new leader
Jeff Feser is the new chief operating officer at the regional waste agency south of Fort Dodge, which has been without a director for about a year. Feser was hired in a special meeting of the North Central Iowa Regional Solid Waste Agency executive board Tuesday night.
