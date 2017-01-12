Pulley charged in two FD shooting cases

A suspect in two shootings in Fort Dodge over the past two months has been arrested by the Fort Dodge Police Department. Gregory J. Pulley Jr., 28, of Fort Dodge, is facing two counts of attempted murder: one for the shooting of Marquez Clayton, 23, of Fort Dodge, last November; and one for the shooting at Yesway, 115 N. 22nd St., in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.