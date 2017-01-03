Pianos turn into public art
It's been a long time since the old upright piano that was brought to Soldier Creek Winery Friday morning by a crew of volunteers has had an in-tune note played on it - it sounds worse than the tinkly old saloon piano in a spaghetti western. While the old wreck might be beyond tuning, it got a new lease on life as a canvas for artist Meg Beshey of Fort Dodge, as part of the Fort Dodge Fine Arts Association project to turn old pianos into art in the community.
