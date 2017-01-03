Pianos turn into public art

It's been a long time since the old upright piano that was brought to Soldier Creek Winery Friday morning by a crew of volunteers has had an in-tune note played on it - it sounds worse than the tinkly old saloon piano in a spaghetti western. While the old wreck might be beyond tuning, it got a new lease on life as a canvas for artist Meg Beshey of Fort Dodge, as part of the Fort Dodge Fine Arts Association project to turn old pianos into art in the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.