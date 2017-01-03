Merit Badge College
The Scouts were there to learn about how the court system works for their Law Merit Badge as part of a day long Merit Badge College. -Messenger photo by Hans Madsen Assistant Webster County Attorney Hans Becker talks to a group of Boy Scouts Saturday morning following Magistrate Court in the Webster County Law Enforcement Center.
