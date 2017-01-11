McClure Engineering Company (MEC) Is ...

McClure Engineering Company (MEC) Is Hiring A Senior Engineer And...

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: BroadcastNewsroom

McClure Engineering Company proudly celebrated 60 years in business in 2016. MEC's office in Fort Dodge was opened in 1963, when founder Jon E. McClure relocated the headquarters, and Fort Dodge and MEC remain strong partners to this day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Dodge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SickandTired 1
News Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16) Jun '16 What 3
News Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16) May '16 SickandTired 1
News Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15) Feb '16 Golf Foxtrot Yankee 37
News Rights (Feb '16) Feb '16 LOUISE 1
News Evangelical Leader Jerry Falwell, Jr. Endorses ... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Clifford Spencer 1
See all Fort Dodge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Dodge Forum Now

Fort Dodge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Dodge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Fort Dodge, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,839 • Total comments across all topics: 277,832,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC