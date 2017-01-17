Learn new knots for scarves in Scarf ...

Learn new knots for scarves in Scarf Tying

Boy Scouts might be famous for knowing their knots, but they've got nothing on the fashion world's scarf enthusiasts. Anyone interested in learning new ways to knot their closet of scarves can take Scarf Tying through Iowa Lakes Community College.

