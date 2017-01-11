Iowa man was texting before crash that killed 2
A central Iowa man who was texting when he crashed his pickup truck into a car has been convicted in the deaths of two people. The Fort Dodge Messenger reports Chief District Court Judge Kurt Wilke on Monday found 21-year-old Colten Bills guilty of two counts of homicide by vehicle by reckless driving.
