Iowa man was texting before crash that killed 2

A central Iowa man who was texting when he crashed his pickup truck into a car has been convicted in the deaths of two people. The Fort Dodge Messenger reports Chief District Court Judge Kurt Wilke on Monday found 21-year-old Colten Bills guilty of two counts of homicide by vehicle by reckless driving.

