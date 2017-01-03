Iowa lawmakers begin session amid GOP vows of major change
Iowa House Speaker Linda Upmeyer pounds the gavel during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa House Speaker Linda Upmeyer pounds the gavel during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
|Rights (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|LOUISE
|1
|Evangelical Leader Jerry Falwell, Jr. Endorses ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Clifford Spencer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC