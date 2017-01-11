Icy roads greet Webster County drivers Tuesday Slipping and sliding
The weather caused the public and parochial schools in Fort Dodge, as well as Iowa Central Community College, to cancel classes for the day. Webster County Engineer Randy Will said crews began clearing the roads at 6 a.m., starting with the paved roads and moving to the gravel roads.
