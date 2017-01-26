Humboldt supervisors consider animal control officer
Humboldt County is in need of an animal control officer, the Board of Supervisors learned at Monday's board meeting. Last week Kruger spent five days out of seven picking up dogs and cats and hauling them to Humboldt and Fort Dodge.
