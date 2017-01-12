Honoring the musician

Dan Cassady, left, the former director of bands at St. Edmond, sat in for a few minutes to prank his friend Kathy Yoakam, of Humboldt, who was directing the group. -Messenger photo by Hans Madsen Kathy Yoakam, the fifth- and sixth-grade band director at Humboldt Middle School, gets an audience member's perspective Saturday afternoon while working with the sixth-grade band during the annual Karl King Honor Band at St. Edmond Catholic School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.