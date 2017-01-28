Fort Dodge Police Asking for Help in Saturday Morning Shooting Investigation
According to a press release from the Fort Dodge Police Department, officers were called to 22 N 12th Street at 12:58 a.m. When they arrived, police found a male with a gunshot wound, who was later transported to Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center. His condition is currently unknown and his name has not yet been released.
