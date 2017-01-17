Fire started in dog house damages garage

Fire started in dog house damages garage

Wednesday Read more: The Messenger

A detached two car garage at 317 Ave. E owned by Scott Davis was damaged Wednesday morning in a fire that kept firefighters on the scene for a couple of hours. Fort Dodge Fire Chief Kent Hulett said the fire - reported at 10:51 a.m. - started outside the garage in a dog house/kennel.

