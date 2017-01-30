FD man accused of kidnapping
According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, a caller reported that a vehicle had pulled into a driveway at an undisclosed location in Fort Dodge and that a female with her hands bound was yelling for help. Following a short pursuit that ended near North 15th Street and Floral Avenue, Bodady was taken into custody without further incident.
