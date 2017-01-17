Drawing diversity

The 2017 event is scheduled for Aug. 2 and 3. -Daily Freeman-Journal photos by Adri Sietstra Mona Everson, Erika Pruismann, Whitney Wagner, and Kendra Chizek discuss how to draw a more diverse crowd to the 2017 Arts R Alive Sculpture Event Wednesday evening at Mornin' Glory Coffee Shop. The 2017 event is scheduled for Aug. 2 and 3. -Daily Freeman-Journal photo by Adri Sietstra Mark Dohms, Beth Bottorff, Zoami Sosa, and Antonio Rios discuss ways to build upon the Arts R Alive Sculpture event Wednesday night at Mornin' Glory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Freeman-Journal.