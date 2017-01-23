Dayton Wranglers to hold dance
The Dayton Wranglers Saddle Club will hold its annual Pony Express Dance Saturday at the Best Western Starlite Village Inn & Suites in Fort Dodge. All proceeds will be given to Easter Seals of Iowa, Camp Sunnyside.
