Compensation board to meet Jan. 18
The Webster County Compensation Board will meet on Jan. 18 at 4:30 p.m. in the conference room on the first floor of the Webster County Courthouse. This is an organizational meeting, during which the Board will discuss and set salary recommendations for Webster County elected officials.
