Charles Philip Neslund

By RYAN J. FOLEY Associated Press The Board of Regents' decision to take no action against Iowa State University President Steven Leath for misusing university airplanes was "a slap in the face" to taxpayers, a regent later complained to his colleagues. Regent Subhash Sahai told board leaders in a Dec. 20 email that he was embarrassed that the board let Leath off the hook, saying that any other professional "would have been severely sanctioned."
