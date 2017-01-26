CFR presents to supervisors
In a short meeting, the Webster County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation on underage drinking and suicide prevention in the county, as well as approving new carpet Tuesday. Mickie Shubin and Katie Talbot, of Community and Family Resources, talked about what their organization does to combat substance abuse in the county.
