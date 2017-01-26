CFI works to expand mental health car...

CFI works to expand mental health care with grant

Read more: Washington Times

Rural Iowans are far less likely to seek out mental health treatment and even less likely to receive it, according to Children and Families of Iowa. The Messenger reports CFI is one of numerous groups working to expand mental health care in rural areas, and this year received a $36,450 grant to support its telehealth program.

