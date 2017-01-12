Cady touts Iowa's effective court system
The head of Iowa's court system says the Legislature is not providing enough money to sustain effective court programs that have been implemented in recent years. Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady made the remarks Wednesday to lawmakers, one day after Gov. Terry Branstad directed Iowa's judicial branch to cut more than $7 million from its roughly $181 million budget to plug a shortfall.
