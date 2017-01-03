Back in session
With control of the state Senate and House, Republicans are eager to get to work as the Iowa Legislative session gets underway today. State Rep. Mike Sexton, who will serve as an assistant majority leader, said a bill that focuses on the Second Amendment is likely to make an impact during the upcoming session.
