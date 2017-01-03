Autopsies awaited on bodies found in FD house
Officials are awaiting the autopsy results on the bodies of a man and a woman who were found dead in a home in Fort Dodge Friday. The house at 230 Ave. D is listed as being owned by Norma J. Bradley, according to online records of the Webster County assessor's office.
