Anholt - 75 years

Joe and Evelyn Anholt, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Fort Dodge, will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Feb. 7. Their family includes JoLynn Glanzer and the late Donavon Glanzer; Maurice and Catherine Anholt; Charles and Ruth Anholt; and Andrea and Ed Mosbach. They have three grandchildren and one-great grandchild.

