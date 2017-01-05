[ACCIDENT] DUI Driver Crashes His C5 ...

[ACCIDENT] DUI Driver Crashes His C5 Corvette Convertible in Iowa

A 65-year-old man from Fort Dodge, Iowa was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly driving his white C5 Corvette Convertible while under the influence of alcohol. Police were called to the scene of an accident in Fort Dodge where they found a Corvette had collided with a Lexus SUV on Central Avenue near Sneakers Eatery and Pub.

