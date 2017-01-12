ACA - Srally held in Fort Dodge Sunday

FORTa SDODGEa S- J.J. Jacobs, of Fort Dodge, credits the Affordable Care Act for helping her receive the medical treatment she needed at the age of 24. "I was told I could no longer work, but because part of the Affordable Care Act stated that I could stay on my dad's insurance until I was 26, I was able to remain covered until I became eligible for Medicaid." Jacobs said without the insurance, the medication and treatments she required would have cost her $4,000 out of pocket.

