Williamson returns to FD
Jennie Williamson will perform for the 12th time in Fort Dodge at 5 p.m. today at the Iowa Central Community College Decker Auditorium. The joy and peace of Christmas will be celebrated today during Christian Recording Artist Jennie Williamson's 12th annual Christmas concert in Fort Dodge.
