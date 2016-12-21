Violin recital to be held Wednesday at McSweeny's
McSweeny's School of the Performing Arts will present a recital featuring the violin students of Melissa Gillette, at 7 p.m., Wednesday at the school, 1633 N. 29th St. Students ranging from kindergarten to high school age will perform traditional Suzuki repertoire and Christmas carols. Gillette, violinist, has been teaching the violin and viola to students of all ages for over twenty-five years.
