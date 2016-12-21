Tykes Getting Bikes Thanks To Alpha Fort Dodge
A total of 474 brand-new bicycles have been collected by Alpha Media in Fort Dodge, IA, to donate to Operation Christmas: Church Women United and Upper Des Moines Opportunity through the Bikes for Tykes event. Both organizations serve families in several counties in the Fort Dodge area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ...
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
|Rights (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|LOUISE
|1
|Evangelical Leader Jerry Falwell, Jr. Endorses ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Clifford Spencer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC