Three accused of vehicle break-ins in Rockwell
The vehicle burglaries at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home were reported to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office on November 28. After investigating, warrants were issued for three suspects. 26-year-old Logan Warland of Fort Dodge has been accused of two counts of 3rd degree burglary, ongoing criminal conduct and driving while barred.
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ...
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
|Rights (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|LOUISE
|1
|Evangelical Leader Jerry Falwell, Jr. Endorses ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Clifford Spencer
|1
