The Santa Cops spread holiday cheer

The Santa Cops project is a delightful annual effort to make the holiday season a bit brighter for area youngsters whose families need a hand up to make this time of year as merry as it should be. Members of the Fort Dodge Police Association and the Webster County Deputies Association as well as Iowa State Patrol troopers, Webster County/Fort Dodge Reserves personnel and officers from smaller police departments in the county are collaborating on a truly inspiring holiday undertaking.

