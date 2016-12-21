Sanders one of 10 chief fire officers in Iowa
The assistant chief of the Fort Dodge Fire Department has been designated a chief fire officer by the Commission on Public Credentialing. Lenny Sanders, who has been with the Fort Dodge Fire Department for two years, is one of only 1,240 chief fire officers in the world and one of only 10 in Iowa, according to Fort Dodge Fire Chief Kent Hulett.
